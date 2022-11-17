Freshly Squeezed coming soon to Abbotsford’s Sevenoaks Shopping Centre

New establishment going in the space formerly occupied by Dairy Queen/Orange Julius

Freshly Squeezed is coming soon to Sevenoaks Shopping Centre. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Parched shoppers will soon have another option to quench their thirst.

Freshly Squeezed is opening soon at Abbotsford’s Sevenoaks Shopping Centre and the new location is the franchise’s third establishment in British Columbia.

Specializing in juices, bubble tea and smoothies, Freshly Squeezed initially launched as Orange Cup in Toronto about 30 years ago. There are now over 50 locations across Canada, mostly in Ontario but the brand has also reached to B.C., Quebec, Manitoba, Nova Scotia and Alberta.

The Freshly Squeezed in Abbotsford replaces the Dairy Queen/Orange Julius, which closed in January.

An opening date for the new location has not yet been confirmed.

Freshly Squeezed joins Bubble Tasty Tea, which opened at Sevenoaks in October 2020.

