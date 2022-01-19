The Dairy Queen/Orange Julius location inside Sevenoaks Shopping Centre has closed up shop. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

The Dairy Queen/Orange Julius location inside Sevenoaks Shopping Centre has closed up shop. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Dairy Queen/Orange Julius at Abbotsford’s Sevenoaks Shopping Centre closes

Location that served ice cream, fast food and juice closed earlier this month, two DQ’s still in Abby

Dairy Queen/Orange Julius has officially closed up shop at Abbotsford’s Sevenoaks Shopping Centre.

The News received confirmation of the departure on Wednesday (Jan. 19) afternoon from Sevenoaks officials.

Speculation about the location’s future had been discussed online, as mall patrons had noticed that the location had not been open for several days and all the signage had been removed.

It’s unclear what will be going in that space.

The closure now leaves Abbotsford with two Dairy Queen locations – one in west Abbotsford at 31911 South Fraser Way and one in east Abbotsford at 34596 DeLair Road.

Orange Julius locations continue to be increasingly rare, as now the closest locations can be found in Langley or Surrey.

The pandemic has been a challenging time for mall food court vendors, as Sy’s Vegan Bistro and Manchu Wok both have closed in COVID-19 era.

RELATED: Sy’s Vegan Bistro in Abbotsford permanently closing on Sunday

