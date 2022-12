Cause of fire not yet known, traffic delays occur as a result

A fire lit up a forested area visible to motorists near Highway 11 on Tuesday (Dec. 6) afternoon. (Robin Clarke photo)

A fire in the Matsqui area that was visible to motorists on Highway 11 lit up a forested area earlier this afternoon.

The News obtained a photograph of the fire from a person driving in the area and there were reports of traffic delays both ways on the highway.

Abbotsford – bothways Hwy-11/Abbotsford-Mission Hwy at Harris Rd fire — Trafficnet Vancouver (@TrafficVancity) December 6, 2022

The News has reached out to the City of Abbotsford for more details on the blaze. More to come.

