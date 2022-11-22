Fire fills sky with smoke on Abbotsford’s Salton Road

A fire at a condo building on Salton Road has filled the area with smoke.
Fire crews are reportedly on scene at the three-story Forest Village complex on 1909 Salton Road to battle the blaze.
More details to come.
Condo fire at Forest Village on Tuesday morning
A fire at a condo building on Salton Road has filled the area with smoke.
Fire crews are reportedly on scene at the three-story Forest Village complex on 1909 Salton Road to battle the blaze.
More details to come.
Breaking News You Need To Know
Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.