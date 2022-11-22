Fire fills sky with smoke on Abbotsford’s Salton Road

Condo fire at Forest Village on Tuesday morning

A fire has filled the sky with smoke on Abbotsford’s Salton Road on Tuesday (Nov. 22) morning. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

A fire at a condo building on Salton Road has filled the area with smoke.

Fire crews are reportedly on scene at the three-story Forest Village complex on 1909 Salton Road to battle the blaze.

More details to come.

