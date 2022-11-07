Fire at Abbotsford townhouse complex investigated as arson

Police say the incident early Saturday morning appears to be targeted

A fire early Saturday morning at the Clearbrook Village townhouse complex in Abbotsford is being investigated as an arson. (Google Street View)

The Abbotsford Police Department is investigating a suspected arson that occurred early Saturday morning (Nov. 5) and is believed to be targeted.

Emergency crews were called at approximately 1 a.m. to the fire at a unit in the Clearbrook Village townhouse complex at 3030 Trethewey St., and they assisted with evacuating the residents.

Const. Marie-Michelle Page, an APD media relations officer, said none of the occupants was injured.

Page said the fire is being treated as suspicious, and investigators with the APD major crime unit are asking for any additional witnesses to come forward. They are also asking for CCTV and dashcam footage from the area of Trethewey Street and Maclure Road between Gladwin and Clearbrook roads before or after the incident.

Those who can help are asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225.



