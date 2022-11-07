A fire early Saturday morning at the Clearbrook Village townhouse complex in Abbotsford is being investigated as an arson. (Google Street View)

A fire early Saturday morning at the Clearbrook Village townhouse complex in Abbotsford is being investigated as an arson. (Google Street View)

Fire at Abbotsford townhouse complex investigated as arson

Police say the incident early Saturday morning appears to be targeted

The Abbotsford Police Department is investigating a suspected arson that occurred early Saturday morning (Nov. 5) and is believed to be targeted.

Emergency crews were called at approximately 1 a.m. to the fire at a unit in the Clearbrook Village townhouse complex at 3030 Trethewey St., and they assisted with evacuating the residents.

Const. Marie-Michelle Page, an APD media relations officer, said none of the occupants was injured.

ALSO SEE: Charges laid in relation to arsons at Abbotsford apartment building

Page said the fire is being treated as suspicious, and investigators with the APD major crime unit are asking for any additional witnesses to come forward. They are also asking for CCTV and dashcam footage from the area of Trethewey Street and Maclure Road between Gladwin and Clearbrook roads before or after the incident.

Those who can help are asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225.


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ArsonBreaking Newsfire

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Abbotsford student to explore France, Belgium with Vimy Foundation
Next story
Rough seas cause cancellation of 18 B.C. Ferries sailings

Just Posted

A fire early Saturday morning at the Clearbrook Village townhouse complex in Abbotsford is being investigated as an arson. (Google Street View)
Fire at Abbotsford townhouse complex investigated as arson

The Vimy Ridge Foundation sends groups of students to Belgium and France to learn more about Canada’s role in the First and Second World Wars, in a fully funded program. Abbotsford’s Prabhpreet Gill has been chosen for the award. (Vimy Ridge Foundation photo)
Abbotsford student to explore France, Belgium with Vimy Foundation

Abbotsford’s Jasmit Singh Phulka (right) stands on the podium after winning bronze at the Kristjan Palusalu Memorial event. (Instagram)
Abbotsford’s Jasmit Singh Phulka earns bronze in Estonia

Chilliwack councillor Jason Lum (third row with coffee cup) was in the audience for a forum hosted by UFV social work students Nov. 3 at Evergreen Hall. (Eric J. Welsh/ Chilliwack Progress)
UFV students host forum pushing for disability rate increase