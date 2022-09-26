Charges laid in relation to arsons at Abbotsford apartment building

Incidents occurred in April, July and September on George Ferguson Way

Abbotsford firefighters were at the Mount View Terrace Apartments on July 23 for reports of a fire on a second-floor landing. The fire was investigated as a possible arson, and charges have now been laid. (Facebook photo)

Charges have been laid in relation to a series of arsons at an Abbotsford apartment building.

Karl Federici has been charged with one count of mischief and two counts of arson in relation to incidents on April 18, July 23 and Sept. 20 at the Mount View Terrace Apartments at 33136 George Ferguson Way.

According to a prior news release, the first fire was set at around 10:30 p.m. in a first-floor stairwell of the building, while the second once occurred at about 9:30 p.m on a second-floor landing. Both were quickly extinguished by residents, and no one was hurt.

The most recent fire took place at about 8:15 p.m. The Abbotsford News is awaiting more details.

Federici does not have any prior criminal charges, according to the provincial court database.



