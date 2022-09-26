Abbotsford firefighters were at the Mount View Terrace Apartments on July 23 for reports of a fire on a second-floor landing. The fire was investigated as a possible arson, and charges have now been laid. (Facebook photo)

Abbotsford firefighters were at the Mount View Terrace Apartments on July 23 for reports of a fire on a second-floor landing. The fire was investigated as a possible arson, and charges have now been laid. (Facebook photo)

Charges laid in relation to arsons at Abbotsford apartment building

Incidents occurred in April, July and September on George Ferguson Way

Charges have been laid in relation to a series of arsons at an Abbotsford apartment building.

Karl Federici has been charged with one count of mischief and two counts of arson in relation to incidents on April 18, July 23 and Sept. 20 at the Mount View Terrace Apartments at 33136 George Ferguson Way.

RELATED: Second arson at Abbotsford apartment under investigation

According to a prior news release, the first fire was set at around 10:30 p.m. in a first-floor stairwell of the building, while the second once occurred at about 9:30 p.m on a second-floor landing. Both were quickly extinguished by residents, and no one was hurt.

The most recent fire took place at about 8:15 p.m. The Abbotsford News is awaiting more details.

Federici does not have any prior criminal charges, according to the provincial court database.


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ArsonBreaking NewsCrime

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. experts predicting bad flu season as people drop masks, return to travel
Next story
Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly raises abortion in UN speech, as Trudeau sanctions Iran

Just Posted

Abbotsford firefighters were at the Mount View Terrace Apartments on July 23 for reports of a fire on a second-floor landing. The fire was investigated as a possible arson, and charges have now been laid. (Facebook photo)
Charges laid in relation to arsons at Abbotsford apartment building

Cops found most of the cash lost by Chilliwack farmer who was going to purchase blackbelly sheep with it. (Sheri Elgersma photo)
Cops for Cancer team finds $2,350 in cash lost by would-be sheep farmer in Chilliwack

A basic intermediate classroom at Irene Kelleher Totí:ltawtxw elementary in Abbotsford. Getting the school finished was a major project over the summer for the district. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)
Elementary and middle school enrolment still on the rise in Abbotsford

The Abbotsford Canucks holding their training camp from Oct. 5 to 8 in Port Coquitlam. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford Canucks hold training camp in Port Coquitlam