Evacuation alert rescinded for Abbotsford’s Glen Valley

Threat of flooding from the Fraser River in that area has been reduced

The evacuation alert for several properties in Abbotsford’s Glen Valley has been rescinded.

The evacuation alert for 20 properties in Abbotsford’s Glen Valley area has been rescinded.

The City of Abbotsford rescinded the alert on 4 p.m. on Tuesday (July 5).

It was originally issued on June 28 due to potential flooding from the Fraser River and impacted the following properties on River Road –

27606, 27612, 27730, 27790, 27818, 27826, 27868, 27898, 28162, 28272, 28388, 28412, 28960, 29188, 28226, 28266, 28292, 29464, 29530 and 29670

The evacuation alert may need to be reissued, and if that is needed, the evacuation alert process will again occur.

RELATED: Evacuation alert issued for Abbotsford’s Glen Valley

UPDATE – The Evacuation Alert for the 20 properties in the Glen Valley area has been rescinded as of 4 pm on July 5, 2022.

The BC River Forecast Center has reported the Fraser River peaked this morning at 5.8 metres, and the levels will be steadily declining over the next 14 days pic.twitter.com/QUHgdrkm7D — City of Abbotsford (@City_Abbotsford) July 5, 2022

abbotsfordB.C. Floods 2021flood watch