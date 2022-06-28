An evacuation alert has been ordered for Abbotsford’s Glen Valley.

An evacuation alert has been ordered for Abbotsford’s Glen Valley.

Evacuation alert issued for Abbotsford’s Glen Valley

Several addresses on River Road on alert due to Fraser River flooding

The City of Abbotsford has issued an evacuation alert today (June 28) for 20 properties in the Glen Valley area due to potential flooding from the Fraser River.

Those living in the impacted area are being contacted directly by City staff.

The alert is in effect for the following addresses located on River Road in the Glen Valley area –

  • 27606, 27612, 27730, 27790, 27818, 27826, 27868, 27898, 28162, 28272, 28388, 28412, 28960,

    29188, 28226, 28266, 28292, 29464, 29530 and 29670.

Residents of each house are encouraged locate all occupants and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area if an evacuation order is called. It is also recommended to pack all essential items and remain vigilant of surroundings. If conditions worsen call 911.

Monitor social media for an evacuation order and follow the instructions.

RELATED: Evacuation alert issued for Glen Valley in Abbotsford

abbotsfordB.C. Floods 2021

Previous story
Lightning sparks 2 ‘spot fires’ in Fraser Valley
Next story
B.C. Premier John Horgan to step down ahead of 2024 election

Just Posted

Premier John Horgan announced Tuesday (June 28) he will not be running in B.C.’s 2024 election. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)
B.C. Premier John Horgan to step down ahead of 2024 election

An evacuation alert has been ordered for Abbotsford’s Glen Valley.
Evacuation alert issued for Abbotsford’s Glen Valley

Lightning arcs through the clouds during some recent severe weather in the Chilliwack area. (Contributed Photo/Johan Kerkoff)
Lightning sparks 2 ‘spot fires’ in Fraser Valley

Chilliwack's Owen Hopfner celebrates a successful putt on the third green at Chilliwack Golf Club during the final round of the 2021 Optimist Fred Wellsby Junior Divot golf tournament on Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Fred Wellsby tournament tees off in Chilliwack, Abbotsford and Cultus Lake