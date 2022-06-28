Evacuation alert issued for Abbotsford’s Glen Valley

Several addresses on River Road on alert due to Fraser River flooding

An evacuation alert has been ordered for Abbotsford’s Glen Valley.

The City of Abbotsford has issued an evacuation alert today (June 28) for 20 properties in the Glen Valley area due to potential flooding from the Fraser River.

Those living in the impacted area are being contacted directly by City staff.

The alert is in effect for the following addresses located on River Road in the Glen Valley area –

27606, 27612, 27730, 27790, 27818, 27826, 27868, 27898, 28162, 28272, 28388, 28412, 28960, 29188, 28226, 28266, 28292, 29464, 29530 and 29670.

⚠️An Evacuation Alert has been issued for 20 properties in the Glen Valley area due to the potential for flooding from the Fraser River. Residents in the affected area are being contacted directly by City staff. pic.twitter.com/0S0HzODAWc — City of Abbotsford (@City_Abbotsford) June 28, 2022

Residents of each house are encouraged locate all occupants and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area if an evacuation order is called. It is also recommended to pack all essential items and remain vigilant of surroundings. If conditions worsen call 911.

Monitor social media for an evacuation order and follow the instructions.

RELATED: Evacuation alert issued for Glen Valley in Abbotsford

abbotsfordB.C. Floods 2021