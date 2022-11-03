Cold snap, heavy rainfall both prompt Abbotsford to open emergency shelter space

Those needing shelter can go to Gateway Church at 8 p.m., says extreme weather shelter coordinator

Abbotsford’s extreme weather shelter spaces are now open, after temperatures hit the freezing point Wednesday night.

It was the first time this year that the extra space was opened, said Jesse Wegenast, coordinator for Abbotsford’s extreme weather response program through MCC.

The shelter space is at Gateway Church at 2884 Gladys Avenue, and is open from 8 p.m. until 7:30 a.m. for those in need of shelter.

It will remain open throughout at least the next few days, Wegenast said. The combination of cold weather and a special weather statement for heavy rainfall and high winds meets the criteria for the program. Environment Canada is calling for an atmospheric river similar to the one experienced last weekend, when about 50 mm of rain fell on Abbotsford in one day.

Temperatures are also expected to dip at the end of the weekend, with a bit of snow in the forecast as well.

Gateway has 30-plus spaces, making room as needed. Wednesday night saw 11 people using the space. Wegenast said that on Thursday that number will grow and by the end of the week it will likely be full.

“Gateway punches above its weight in helping this situation,” he said, with volunteers providing hot food every night for their guests.

More spaces will be provided with partners around the city as needed, and the most updated information can always be checked on the city’s website.

During emergency weather conditions, transportation to and from these extra shelter beds can be available by calling 236-668-2590 between 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

But people are also welcome to show up, Wegenast added.

Wet weather is harder for those outside than a dry, cold night, he said. When clothing and shelter gets wet, there is just no way to warm up and get dry again.

Anyone with questions about the extreme weather shelter program can email jessewegenast@mccbc.ca.

