Rain has finally returned to Abbotsford, after a three-month drought. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

Rain has finally returned to Abbotsford, after a three-month drought. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

First rainstorm of the season ends three-month drought in Abbotsford

Weekend ‘atmospheric river’ drops much less rain over Abbotsford than 2021 event

Rain has finally returned to Abbotsford in full force, after a three-month drought.

This city saw 51.4 millimetres of rain on Oct. 30 during the first real rainstorm of the season, according to Environment Canada. Their meteorologists explain that the heavy, consistent rainfall throughout Sunday and into this morning (Oct. 31) was from a stalled atmospheric river over the region.

But that doesn’t mean Abbotsford is necessarily facing flooding risks as it did in November 2021. For comparison, twice as much rain fell locally (100.4 mm) on the worst of day of that event, on Nov. 14, 2021. And on the following day, 52.4 mm fell.

There were other days in October that had measurable rain, with the first precipitation seen on Oct. 21 (11.3 mm). Oct. 24 saw 28.7 mm of rain in Abbotsford and Oct. 27 saw 18.2 mm. Days in between have seen less than 10 mm.

The last moderate rainfall this year in Abbotsford, prior to this weekend, was on June 9 when it rained 23.1 mm.

This September, Abbotsford saw a total of 0.9 mm of rain; August saw 7.1 mm of rain; and July saw 5.1 mm of rain.

And for those watching the skies for trick or treating, Environment Canada says today’s rain will clear up just in time, at about 2 p.m.

READ MORE: Survey suggests 20 per cent of Canadians skipping meals to cut down on food costs

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

B.C. DroughtBreaking NewsNews and WeatherWeather

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Same man suspected in Sicamous sexual assault, Salmon Arm indecent exposure
Next story
‘Absolutely not,’ ex-chief Sloly says when asked if he was looking to assign blame

Just Posted

Rain has finally returned to Abbotsford, after a three-month drought. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)
First rainstorm of the season ends three-month drought in Abbotsford

Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool throws a touchdown pass against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday (Oct. 30). (Karl Rosser/Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool becomes first-ever person from B.C. to throw touchdown pass in NFL

Alicia Santella posed with Hazel, who has been in the care of Langley Animal Protection Services since 2021, and has been one of the canine participants in the Doghouse program at the Fraser Valley Institution in Abbotsford. (Frank Bucholtz/Special to The Star)
Prison dog program plays key role in inmate rehabilitation

FILE - A resident walks through a flooded gutter on a street in Claresholm, Alta., Wednesday, June 18, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Rainfall warnings issued for B.C.’s south coast with up to 70 mm expected