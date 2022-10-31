First rainstorm of the season ends three-month drought in Abbotsford

Weekend ‘atmospheric river’ drops much less rain over Abbotsford than 2021 event

Rain has finally returned to Abbotsford in full force, after a three-month drought.

This city saw 51.4 millimetres of rain on Oct. 30 during the first real rainstorm of the season, according to Environment Canada. Their meteorologists explain that the heavy, consistent rainfall throughout Sunday and into this morning (Oct. 31) was from a stalled atmospheric river over the region.

But that doesn’t mean Abbotsford is necessarily facing flooding risks as it did in November 2021. For comparison, twice as much rain fell locally (100.4 mm) on the worst of day of that event, on Nov. 14, 2021. And on the following day, 52.4 mm fell.

There were other days in October that had measurable rain, with the first precipitation seen on Oct. 21 (11.3 mm). Oct. 24 saw 28.7 mm of rain in Abbotsford and Oct. 27 saw 18.2 mm. Days in between have seen less than 10 mm.

The last moderate rainfall this year in Abbotsford, prior to this weekend, was on June 9 when it rained 23.1 mm.

This September, Abbotsford saw a total of 0.9 mm of rain; August saw 7.1 mm of rain; and July saw 5.1 mm of rain.

And for those watching the skies for trick or treating, Environment Canada says today’s rain will clear up just in time, at about 2 p.m.

