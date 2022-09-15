Chutneys Indian Grill is coming soon to Abbotsford. (Twitter photo)

Chutneys Indian Grill opening soon in Abbotsford

New Indian fast casual restaurant coming to Clearbrook Town Square

Chutneys Indian Grill is soon arriving in Abbotsford.

Described as a Indian fast casual restaurant, the establishment offers a fully customizeable menu including rice bowls, burrotis (a burrito that uses a roti instead of a tortilla), plates and salads.

They also offer samosas and unique sides and drinks.

The new location is set for the Clearbrook Town Square complex and will be found at 32500 South Fraser Way.

According to a press release from the company, they aim to make Chutneys similar to how Chipotle is to Tex-Mex, Panda Express is to Chinese and Halal Guys is to Mediterranean cuisine.

The Abbotsford location will be the second for the restaurant, with plans to expand to Langley and Kelowna in the near future. The original location is found in South Surrey.

“Our aim is to become a Canadian success story and take our concept to the world as we first grow across Canada,” stated CEO and co-founder Joe Sangha.

For more information, visit eatchutneys.com.

