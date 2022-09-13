A second Mary Brown’s Chicken location is set to open on South Fraser Way. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Second Mary Brown’s Chicken coming to Abbotsford, moving into former TacoTime space

TacoTime had operated on South Fraser Way since the 1980s

Abbotsford will soon get its second Mary Brown’s Chicken location.

The Canadian fast food brand will be occupying the space that TacoTime stood proudly at 32260 South Fraser Way since the 1980s.

TacoTime closed up permanently in the summer of 2021 and has remained vacant and unoccupied ever since.

Mary Brown’s other location can be found at McCallum Junction. That establishment opened its doors in 2018.

An exact opening date for the new location has not yet been revealed.

Mary Brown’s adds to a crowded chicken restaurant market in Abbotsford, with Church’s Texas Chicken, Fritou, Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen and Chicko Chicken (two locations) all opening up in recent years. Other popular establishments specializing in serving the bird include: KFC, Wings, Famous Chicken, Nando’s and Barcelos.

TacoTime made headlines earlier this month after an employee in Vancouver was fired for giving a two middle fingers to a customer who was upset about an error on a food item. The customer took a picture of the employee delivering the middle fingers and the photo went viral on social media.

The company apologized for the incident, which occurred at its Pacific Centre location on Sept. 6. TacoTime also has establishments in Langley, Surrey, North Vancouver, Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon.

