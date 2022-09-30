Character Abbotsford elects new board of directors

Organization is excited to be bringing its conference on homelessness together in October

The new board for Character Abby are (left to right) Vijay Manuel, Jory Smallenberg, Sir James Barlow, Shelly Avram, Bev Olfert and Julius Siebenga. Not pictured but in the board are also Wendy Neufeld and Mike Serr. (Submitted photo)

Character Abbotsford Society has new board as they move into the fall.

Returning to serve on the board are Shelly Avram, Sir James Barlow, Vijay Manuel, Wendy Neufeld, Bev Olfert, and Jory Smallenberg.

New additions this year are Mike Serr and Julius Siebenga. Serr, who is also Abbotsford’s police chief, has been a member of the Character Abbotsford council for four years, and Siebenga, executive director of Abbotsford Christian School, is returning to the board after a brief hiatus.

Manuel, who is also the head of MEI Schools, says that the momentum in the Character Abbotsford movement continues to build over time.

“The movement has been growing since its inception in 2011, and now we are excited to offer our fourth conference on Oct. 21 focused on homelessness,” he said in a press release. “We have an amazing group of leaders serving and I look forward to the work we will do together in the coming year to practise and promote good character in all of our areas of influence.”

For more information visit characterabbotsford.com.

