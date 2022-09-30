The new board for Character Abby are (left to right) Vijay Manuel, Jory Smallenberg, Sir James Barlow, Shelly Avram, Bev Olfert and Julius Siebenga. Not pictured but in the board are also Wendy Neufeld and Mike Serr. (Submitted photo)

The new board for Character Abby are (left to right) Vijay Manuel, Jory Smallenberg, Sir James Barlow, Shelly Avram, Bev Olfert and Julius Siebenga. Not pictured but in the board are also Wendy Neufeld and Mike Serr. (Submitted photo)

Character Abbotsford elects new board of directors

Organization is excited to be bringing its conference on homelessness together in October

Character Abbotsford Society has new board as they move into the fall.

Returning to serve on the board are Shelly Avram, Sir James Barlow, Vijay Manuel, Wendy Neufeld, Bev Olfert, and Jory Smallenberg.

New additions this year are Mike Serr and Julius Siebenga. Serr, who is also Abbotsford’s police chief, has been a member of the Character Abbotsford council for four years, and Siebenga, executive director of Abbotsford Christian School, is returning to the board after a brief hiatus.

Manuel, who is also the head of MEI Schools, says that the momentum in the Character Abbotsford movement continues to build over time.

“The movement has been growing since its inception in 2011, and now we are excited to offer our fourth conference on Oct. 21 focused on homelessness,” he said in a press release. “We have an amazing group of leaders serving and I look forward to the work we will do together in the coming year to practise and promote good character in all of our areas of influence.”

For more information visit characterabbotsford.com.

READ MORE: Character Abbotsford Society names board of directors

Community

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
From residential school to prison, B.C. man has come a long way in healing journey
Next story
‘A Mothers Cry’ heard across B.C.’s northwest captures the pain of separation and loss

Just Posted

The new board for Character Abby are (left to right) Vijay Manuel, Jory Smallenberg, Sir James Barlow, Shelly Avram, Bev Olfert and Julius Siebenga. Not pictured but in the board are also Wendy Neufeld and Mike Serr. (Submitted photo)
Character Abbotsford elects new board of directors

Nerlap Sidhu, a teacher at Eugene Reimer middle school in Abbotsford, has received the 2022 Prime Minister’s Award for Teaching Excellence. (Darren McDonald/UFV)
Abbotsford teacher receives Prime Minister’s Award for Teaching Excellence

A new Adult Cognitive Wellness Program is set to start Oct. 4 in Abbotsford for older adults with symptoms of dementia. (File photo)
New cognitive wellness program to start in Abbotsford

Bif Naked, Peter Bergman and Cheryl Hickey are among the stars who will be a part of the West Coast Women’s Show, running Oct. 14, 15 and 16 at Tradex in Abbotsford. (Submitted images)
Ultimate Girls’ Weekend back as West Coast Women’s Show returns to Tradex in Abbotsford

Pop-up banner image