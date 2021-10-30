Vijay Manuel continues in his role as chair of the Character Abbotsford Society’s board of directors. (Submitted photo)

Character Abbotsford Society names board of directors

Vijay Manuel continues as chair as board focuses on homelessness

Vijay Manuel has again been selected as the chair of the Character Abbotsford Society’s board of directors.

Also recently named to the board were: vice-chair Shelly Avram, treasurer Bev Olfert, secretary Jory Smallenberg, and directors Sir James Barlow, Christine Bomhof, Wendy Neufeld and Linda Pollastretti.

Character Abbotsford Society is in its 10th year.

Manuel said that this year the Character Council will focus its on learning more about homelessness in the community.

He said this learning will include key speakers, field trips, the annual Character in Action Awards, and a community conference to take place in the fall of 2022.

Additionally, the council plans to put forward recommendations for organizations and individuals who wish to help those in need as well as community groups that are working tirelessly to address this situation in our city.

Visit CharacterAbbotsford.com for more information and follow @characterabby on social media platforms.

