B.C. police seize $13M worth of drugs, guns, cash

Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. The second phase of a year-long Vancouver Police investigation has led to $13 million worth of drugs, guns and cash being seized. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The second phase of a year-long Vancouver Police investigation has led to $13 million worth of drugs, guns and cash being seized.

In March, investigators from the VPD’s Organized crime Section executed three search warrants in Downtown Vancouver, seizing 14 kilograms of fentanyl, 12 kilograms of cocaine, 17 kilograms of methamphetamine and 73 kilograms of MDMA, along with four firearms and more than $190,000 in cash.

Two men and two women were arrested, but charges have yet to be announced as the investigation isn’t complete.

It follows the VPD announcing in December the first phase of Project Torque that led to the seizure of $3 million in drugs and guns, with more than 88 kilograms of illicit drugs.

“In total, during this investigation, more than 200 kilograms of illicit hard drugs have been seized. I am confident that seizures of this magnitude will successfully dismantle the organized crime groups involved,” said Insp. Phil Heard.

