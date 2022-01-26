Abbotsford transfer station closed due to capacity issues and rail delays

Abbotsford residents asked to take any extra garbage to Chilliwack or Mission landfills

Abbotsford’s transfer station on Vye Road is currently closed, due to capacity and rail delays.

The City of Abbotsford confirmed the closure, but could not provide an estimate for how long the closure will remain in effect.

The transfer station is run by GFL, and they have not responded to a request for comment.

In the meantime, Abbotsford residents can travel to the Bailey Landfill in Chilliwack, or the Mission landfill. Both charge fees for disposal.

The closure does not affect regular curbside pickup.

WASTE DISPOSAL UPDATE: Due to capacity and rail delays, the GFL transfer station on Vye Road is currently closed to the public. The Mission Landfill and the Bailey Landfill in Chilliwack will accept waste for a charge. https://t.co/tGF3mJuyHt — City of Abbotsford (@City_Abbotsford) January 26, 2022

