Two men charged in relation to shooting at Abbotsford apartment building

Incident on Jan. 10 resulted in serious injuries to 44-year-old man

The Valley Ridge apartments at 33450 George Ferguson Way was the scene of a shooting on the morning of Jan. 10. Two men have now been charged. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Two men have now been charged in relation to a shooting Jan. 10 at an Abbotsford apartment building.

Haman Lamar Louis Benamaisia, 36, has been charged with aggravated assault.

Adam Chase Marton, 39, has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

The incident took place at about 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 10 at the Valley Ridge apartments at 33450 George Ferguson Way in central Abbotsford.

Few details have been released about the incident, but police at the time said a 44-year-old man was seriously injured after being shot.

RELATED: Man seriously injured after being shot during fight in Abbotsford

Benamaisia has an extensive criminal background.

In February 2017, he was involved in a car-jacking in Port Coquitlam. Police at the time said they had tried to stop a pickup truck in a parking lot, but the driver sped away, crashed the truck, carjacked a sedan and then crashed that vehicle into a hydro pole before running away.

He was arrested and charged in April 2017. Later that year, Benamaisia received a three-year jail term on charges of robbery, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Prior to his arrest, Benamaisia was involved in an incident in which he fled from officers in South Surrey.

Police at the time said they had tried to pull over his rental vehicle and he sped away, reportedly going through at least one red light.

With the help of the Air One police helicopter and residents in the area who saw two people running, Benamaisia and a woman were seen coming out of a ravine and were arrested.

He later received a six-month sentence for that incident.

According to the provincial court database, Benamaisia has other prior convictions for offences such as operating a motor vehicle while disqualified, mischief, breaching his conditions, possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession for the purpose of trafficking, using a stolen credit card, robbery using a firearm and pointing a firearm.

Marton has no prior criminal convictions or charges in B.C., according to online court records.

RELATED: Man sentenced to six months jail for flight from police

CrimePolice