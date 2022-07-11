The old Abbotsford courthouse is the temporary site of city hall services following a fire on July 5. (Abbotsford News file photo)

Abbotsford city hall services move to temporary location following fire

In-person services offered for now at old courthouse

In-person services at Abbotsford city hall have been moved to a temporary location at the former courthouse at 32203 South Fraser Way following the fire that occurred last Tuesday (July 5).

The fire impacted the first floor, and the following services will be available at the old courthouse:

• building and plumbing permits application and pickup;

• revised drawing and documentation dropoff;

• occupant load calculations for Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch applications;

• provisional occupancy requests;

• documentation meetings for building occupancy; and

• general building permit inquiries.

The city says cashier services continue to be provided at city hall and will move to the old courthouse when a new temporary space is ready there sometime next week.

Drawing record requests, such as microfiche, are currently unavailable but will also be set up at the old courthouse in the coming week, along with business licences.

At this time, business licence inquiries can be made to 604-864-5525 or via email businesslicence@abbotsford.ca

For service information and updates, visit abbotsford.ca.

