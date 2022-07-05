Abbotsford City Hall is temporarily closed today (July 4) to the public due to a fire. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford City Hall temporarily closed to public after fire

Investigation into cause is ongoing, no injuries from blaze

Abbotsford City Hall has been temporarily closed today (July 5) to the public following a fire in the building.

According to the City of Abbotsford, there have been no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The front and back of the building are both blocked off with hazard tape as investigators check out the scene.

According to Aletta Vanderheyden with the City, the fire was reported just before 7 a.m. and a portion of the first floor has been impacted.

