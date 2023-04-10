Everything you need (and more!) to host the perfect backyard barbecue

Pit Boss, Broil King and other popular brands are in stock and ready to go for patio season

Spring has sprung at Otter Co-op’s retail centre on 248 Street, off the Fraser Highway, and as the days get warmer, we’re all looking for reasons to enjoy the great outdoors as much as possible.

Of course, a big part of that will involve food, family and friends – is your backyard ready?

Jacky Graham, general merchandise manager at Otter Co-op, shares what to look for in-store and how to prepare for patio season!

Smokers, grills and barbecues:

Otter Co-op’s retail centre carries a wide variety of brand-name backyard cooking appliances from trusted lines like Pit Boss, Broil King and Coleman, offering prices that can fit just about every budget.

“Broil King is the most popular brand we carry with Pit Boss a close second,” Graham says. “Smokers have been a really popular item in recent years and we expect to see that trend continue this season. We carry vertical smokers, wood-pellet grills, portable and full-sized barbecues and every accessory you could possibly want for them!”

Fire pits, patio heaters and accessories:

Keep your dinner guests cosy and warm all season long with an outdoor fire-pit or propane heater.

“We’re lucky here on the coast with our extended patio season but that doesn’t mean our spring evenings don’t get chilly,” Graham says. “The secret to hosting the perfect backyard barbecue is to be prepared for anything. Patio umbrellas, heaters and fire-pits can keep the party going well into the evening despite the cooler spring nights.”

Need to perk up your patio before the guests arrive?

“Our stock of pressure washers, exterior stains and paints along with our patio furniture, lights and other accessories will make sure your deck and yard set the scene for the perfect spring barbecue,” Graham says.

Everything you need for patio season can be easily found at Otter Coop!

Gardening and pool supplies:

Set the perfect scene by keeping your front and back yards clean, bright and inviting – look for long-handled yard tools, hand tools, ride-on and push mowers, edible plants, ornamental plants and lawn care supplies plus all your hot tub and pool supplies. Having everything in one convenient location is a real time-saver!

Ready to grill:

Once your backyard is fully equipped, it’s time to get cooking. From fresh produce to perfectly marinated, ready-to-grill meats, Otter Co-op makes spontaneous get-togethers a breeze.

