Barbecue season is here – time to learn why this local butcher is a cut above!

With Otter Co-op’s full-service meat department, including custom-cutting meat in-store, you know the steak you pick up for the grill or that Sunday evening roast pork will be delicious.

Whether you’re planning a neighbourhood barbecue or family meal, quality ingredients are key. That’s especially true of meat products, where a tough steak or flavourless roast can lead to a lacklustre dining experience.

The good news? The solution is right in your neighbourhood!

Prefer something a little lighter – maybe a chicken and veggie kebab or fresh, sustainably caught seafood? You’ll find that, too, notes Darren Glencross, Otter Co-op’s Food and General Merchandise Division Manager.

And what people may not realize is that they’ll find that quality, and the service to match, at prices equal or better to other local grocers, he adds.

True to the Co-op philosophy, all meats are sourced from Western Canada, with some hyper-local options as well.

Serving up selection and expertise

For beef unlike any other, and that you won’t find everywhere else, Glencross recommends their 28-day dry-aged beef, a AAA product where the aging process greatly improves the texture and flavour. “It’s so tender and succulent, the tenderloin I had I could cut with a butter knife,” he says.

Beyond your year-round favourite cuts, you’ll also find an array of seasonal and specialty items in the service case, like London broil, chicken cordon bleu, an assortment of kebabs, glazed chicken wings, the ever-popular pork cutlets and more. “For the seasonal case, we have close to 40 recipes we can cycle through, to keep the options fresh and highlight seasonal ingredients,” Glencross notes.

(Don’t have time to wait? You’ll also find many of the most popular items in the self-serve case, too!)

Of course, the team is always looking for new ideas, and welcomes your suggestions – right now, they’re experimenting with bacon-wrapped chicken “lollipops” and other unique treats.

And with years of experience under their collective belts, you’ll find the expertise to answer all your preparation questions, not to mention everything you need to make it happen, including delicious rubs, and sought-after sauces from names like the Okanagan’s House of Q.

“All of our meat managers have years of experience – more than 30 years each at Mt. Lehman and Aldergrove, and our Parallel meat manager worked and mentored with the Aldergrove team for many years,” Glencross says.

Craving a delicious steak this weekend? Your Otter Co-op has just what you’re looking for! For even more inspiration, check them out on Facebook.

Otter Co-op’s Parallel and Mt. Lehman Food Stores.

***

A diverse and growing organization, Otter Co-op has locations throughout the Lower Mainland and Okanagan, including three food and pharmacy stores, clothing and hardware, 26 Angry Otter liquor stores, two feed mills, two bulk petroleum facilities, and a feed and hardware store in Pitt Meadows. In addition, there’s Angry Otter Tap & Forno, Angry Otter Brewery in North Vancouver, the Highwayman Pub in Abbotsford and 11 gas station/convenience stores.

Locally minded and community invested based on core company values of integrity, community and excellence, Co-op is a 100 per cent, member-owned Canadian company, with sales of $375 million and community sponsorships and donations of more than $400,000.

Learn more today at www.otterco-op.crs or stop by your local store.

