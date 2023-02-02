The Abbotsford Photo Arts Club presents an exhibition of members’ work at the Kariton Art Gallery from Feb. 4 to 25. (Stock photo by Robert Owen-Wahl from Pixabay)

The Abbotsford Photo Arts Club presents an exhibition of members’ work at the Kariton Art Gallery from Feb. 4 to 25. (Stock photo by Robert Owen-Wahl from Pixabay)

Work from Abbotsford Photo Arts Club featured at new exhibition

Exhibit hosted by arts council at Kariton Art Gallery from Feb. 4 to 25

The Abbotsford Arts Council present its first exhibition of the year, opening Saturday, Feb. 4.

The exhibit, Impressions Through the Lens, runs until Feb. 25 in person at the Kariton Art Gallery (2387 Ware St.) and online at abbotsfordartscouncil.com.

An opening celebration takes place Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the art gallery. Snacks and refreshments will be provided.

The exhibition features photographic works from members of the Abbotsford Photos Arts Club. The work ranges from landscape and wildlife photography to abstract compositions.

RELATED: Anonymous Art Show raises funds for Abbotsford Arts Council

Arts and culture

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Review: ‘80 for Brady’ is a sports film fumble for the ages
Next story
Valley Concert Society presents Gesualdo Six in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Arturs Silovs recorded his 19th win after the Canucks beat San Jose 3-2 on Saturday (Feb. 4). (San Jose Barracuda photo)
Abbotsford Canucks win third straight, sweep San Jose on the road

A screenshot of the TikTok video of a man alleged to have issued homophobic slurs who later turned himself in to the Vancouver Police Department. (Twitter/ @jamiepine)
Chilliwack man turns himself in to police following viral homophobic video

Alex Kannok Leipert and the Abbotsford Canucks picked up a 3-2 win on Friday (Feb. 3). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)
Abbotsford Canucks leapfrog into third place after 3-2 win over San Jose

Old Yale Brewing will be holding a job fair in Abbotsford on Feb. 19 and 20. (Instagram photo)
Old Yale Brewing holding job fair in Abbotsford

Pop-up banner image