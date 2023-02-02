Work from Abbotsford Photo Arts Club featured at new exhibition

Exhibit hosted by arts council at Kariton Art Gallery from Feb. 4 to 25

The Abbotsford Photo Arts Club presents an exhibition of members’ work at the Kariton Art Gallery from Feb. 4 to 25. (Stock photo by Robert Owen-Wahl from Pixabay)

The Abbotsford Arts Council present its first exhibition of the year, opening Saturday, Feb. 4.

The exhibit, Impressions Through the Lens, runs until Feb. 25 in person at the Kariton Art Gallery (2387 Ware St.) and online at abbotsfordartscouncil.com.

An opening celebration takes place Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the art gallery. Snacks and refreshments will be provided.

The exhibition features photographic works from members of the Abbotsford Photos Arts Club. The work ranges from landscape and wildlife photography to abstract compositions.

RELATED: Anonymous Art Show raises funds for Abbotsford Arts Council

Arts and culture