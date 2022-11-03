Anonymous Art Show raises funds for Abbotsford Arts Council

Event opens online and in person at Kariton Art Gallery on Saturday, Nov. 5

The Abbotsford Arts Council’s Anonymous Art Show opens at Kariton Gallery and online on Saturday, Nov. 5. (Abbotsford News file photo)

The Abbotsford Arts Council hosts the return of The Anonymous Art Show starting on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Kariton Art Gallery (2387 Ware St.) and online.

The fundraiser showcases art that is submitted anonymously by emerging artists and seasoned professionals. It provides an opportunity to give artists a boost and buyers an opportunity to purchase an artist’s original work at an affordable price.

Each piece displayed in the show is on a 12” x 12”x 1.5” canvas or board and will be sold at $100.

Half of the proceeds go to the artist and the other half stays with the Abbotsford Arts Council to help create opportunities for artists and fund programs such as free community events, exhibition space, arts initiatives and more.

When a piece is purchased, the work will be marked as sold and the artist’s name revealed on the arts council website (abbotsfordartscouncil.com). Each participating artist will be announced on Instagram (@abbotsfordartscouncil) as their work is sold.

Purchased works can be picked up from the Kariton Art Gallery during opening hours (Thursday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) or by appointment.

The exhibition and sales go live at 2 p.m. on Nov. 5, with an an-person early viewing at Kariton Gallery starting at 11 a.m.

