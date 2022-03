Show runs until March 26 at Kariton Art Gallery and online

Root-Bound, an oil painting by Faria Firoz, is among the works on display at the Women in Art Show at Kariton Gallery and online.

The Abbotsford Arts Council’s newest exhibition, Women in Art, is now underway and runs until March 26.

This show is hosted both in person at Kariton Gallery (2387 Ware St.) and online at abbotsfordartscouncil.com.

The Women in Art show honours and recognizes women artists, who share their perceptions and experiences and address their rights and identities in creative work and beyond.

The gallery is open Thursdays to Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proof of vaccination is required upon entry.