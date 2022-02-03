Abbotsford Arts Council presents Bold Strokes exhibition

The Abbotsford Arts Council features its latest exhibition, Bold Strokes, at the Kariton Gallery from Feb. 3 to 19.

The Abbotsford Arts Council presents its latest exhibition, Bold Strokes, starting Thursday, Feb. 3.

The show, hosted both in person and online, runs until Feb. 19 and features the work of artists B Jane Cooper and Sahar BaniSolton.

Cooper said she had a deep yearning to be creative after putting her career on hold to devote time to her two daughters, and the COVID-19 restrictions in February 2020 gave her more time to pursue her art.

“Having watched my mother create amazing watercolour paintings in her retirement has been a strong model to fashioning my coming days,” she said.

Cooper said she loves creating abstract art, where she can use her imagination to portray a visual expression of her deepest feelings and emotions.

“I love shapes and, in particular, circles and at times get so engrossed in my art that time flies by,” she said.

BaniSolton said she is fascinated by the spectacular nature scenes on the West Coast. Living in a world with a climate crisis, she would like to bring awareness to the history, current problems and future challenges related to water.

She paints joyful moments of her outdoor adventures and develops sustainable solutions for communities by combining art and engineering.

The exhibition is open Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kariton Gallery (2387 Ware St.). The gallery will be limited to six people, and guest must wear face masks and provide proof of vaccination.

The show can also be viewed online at abbotsfordartscouncil.com.

