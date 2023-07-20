Sunflowers, lavender and more at Summer Flower Festival in Abbotsford

Event runs July 21 to Sept. 4 at Lakeland Flowers, home of spring Tulip Festival

The Summer Flower Festival runs July 21 to Sept. 4 at Lakeland Flowers in Abbotsford. (Submitted photo)

Lakeland Flowers in Abbotsford hosts its first Summer Flower Festival, starting Friday, July 21.

The event runs until Sept. 4 and invites guests to wander through 45 acres of lavender, sunflowers, buckwheat, phacelia and feature flowers.

The festival has three focal points, beginning with the lavender fields in full bloom, including Provence and English lavender.

Next is 20 acres of sunflowers, with more than one million blooms, 30 varieties, a U-pick field and photo spots such as raised wagons, frames, canoes, tractors and swings.

The final area offers a 10-acre meadow of phacelia pastels, a buckwheat sea of white, and an array of colour with the feature flowers, ranging from snap dragons and Black-Eyed Susans to coneflowers and woodland sage.

Guests are invited to attend two special event nights. Amidst the lavender, a show featuring comedian Cliff Prang takes place Friday, July 28 with a specialty seasonal cocktail called Lakeland Lavender Lemon Fizz and local wines and beers.

On Aug. 19, guests can wander the sunflowers, listen to live music and enjoy seasonal bites at Tourism Abbotsford’s Sun and Soil Series Concert featuring the Tanner Olsen Band.

The Abbotsford Summer Flower Festival is located at 3663 Marion Rd. – where the Abbotsford Tulip Festival was held in the spring – and is open seven days a week, including statutory holidays, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Visit lakelandflowers.ca to purchase tickets or for more information. For timely updates and field reports, follow Lakeland Flowers on Facebook, Tik Tok and Instagram.

