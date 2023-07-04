Ryan McAllister performs July 22 at Cannon Estate Winery in Abbotsford for the second concert of the Sun and Soil Concert Series. (Robyn Bessenger photo)

Sun and Soil Concert Series comes to Abbotsford and Langley

Four performances scheduled in July and August at local venues

The Fraser Valley Sun and Soil Concert Series returns this summer with locations in Abbotsford and Langley.

Originally a Tourism Abbotsford offering originating in the summer of 2020, the series has expanded to include other Fraser Valley locations.

The concerts highlight local products that are unique to the given destination – from the musicians and outdoor countryside locations to the farm-fresh food.

All concerts run from 6 to 8 p.m. The four Sun and Soil dates are:

• Saturday, July 8 at Fraser Valley Cider Company in Langley with performer Antonio Larosa

• Saturday, July 22 at Cannon Estate Winery in Abbotsford with Ryan McAllister

• Saturday, Aug. 19 at Lakeland Flowers in Abbotsford with the Tanner Olsen Band

• Saturday, Aug. 26 at Roots and Wings Distillery in Langley with Shawna Palmer

Visit thefraservalley.ca for tickets and more information.

Arts and EntertainmentLive music

 

The Tyler Olsen Band performs Aug. 19 at Lakeland Flowers in Abbotsford for the third concert of the Sun and Soil Concert Series.

