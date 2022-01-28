Fraser Valley Symphony presents Winter Wonders concert in Abbotsford

Violinist David Gillham is the featured soloist at the Fraser Valley Symphony’s Winter Wonders concert on Jan. 30 in Abbotsford.

The Fraser Valley Symphony (FVS) presents its second concert of the season on Sunday, Jan. 30.

Winter Wonders, featuring violinist David Gillham, takes place at 2:30 p.m. at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way.

Gillham will playFantasie brilliante sur Faust by Henryk Wieniawski and Czardas by Vittorio Monti.

He has an extensive solo and ensemble music career and has been featured as soloist with orchestras in Europe, Asia, South Africa and the Americas.

He is currently a member of the Archytas Ensemble and the Ridge Piano Trio and toured with the Arianna String Quartet from 2005-2012.

Gillham is a graduate of the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, the Peabody Conservatory and the University of Manitoba. He joined the University of B.C. faculty of music in 2011 and in 2002 was awarded the Queen Elizabeth Golden Jubilee Medal for his contributions to Canadian music.

Rounding out the program will be the Barber of Seville Overture by Rossini and Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 5, the Reformation.

Founded in 1984, the FVS is composed of musicians from Abbotsford and surrounding communities and is the premier community orchestra of the Fraser Valley Region. Lindsay Mellor is the conductor/music director.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $18 for seniors/students and $6 for children. They are available online until Jan. 29 at fraservalleysymphony.org or at King’s Music in Abbotsford. Tickets are generally not available at the door.

COVID-19 health protocols will be in place, including face masks and proof of vaccination.

