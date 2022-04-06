City of Abbotsford seeks artist in residence for summer pop-up events

Selected applicant will also exhibit final work at spring 2023 show

Image by Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay

The City of Abbotsford, in partnership with the Abbotsford Arts Council, is looking for a new artist, or collective of artists, for a paid artist summer residency through the Go Play Outside Artist in Residence program.

The program supports local culture and encourages thoughtful dialogue by facilitating an artist residency at pop-up events throughout the summer.

“The goal is to enhance community connectedness while providing opportunities for recreating and experiencing culture outdoors,” states a city press release.

The program runs throughout June, July and August.

RELATED: New art exhibition opening in Abbotsford on April 7

Emerging or mid-level artists interested in creating work that addresses social inclusion in Abbotsford, as well as engaging with and providing moments of learning to the community, are encouraged to apply.

The successful artist in residence will exhibit their final work in Abbotsford in spring 2023.

Last year’s artist in residence Zaira Ramirex Luis is showcasing her exhibit, Devotion to Nature, at the Kariton Art Gallery from April 7 to 23.

An information session for interested artists will be held April 19 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Visit abbotsford.ca/artist-residence to register for the session, to view the application guidelines or to apply.

Submissions will be received up to and including Sunday, May 8.

Artists encountering a barrier with the application process are asked to contact the city’s culture coordinator (tkozma-perrin@abbotsford.ca) for alternative application methods.

Abbotsford City HallArts and culture