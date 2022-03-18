New art exhibition opening in Abbotsford on April 7

Devotion to Nature exhibit showing at Kariton Art Gallery from April 7 to 23

Artist Zaira Ramirez Luis works will be on display at Kariton Art Gallery from April 7 to 23. (Submitted)

A new art exhibition showcasing the works of Zaira Ramirez Luis will be displayed at Abbotsford’s Kariton Art Gallery from April 7 to 23.

The exhibit, titled “Devotion to Nature”, features paintings, ceramics and assemblages inspired by conversations Ramirez Luis had throughout last summer with Abbotsford residents about their interactions with local birds.

Finding many people were concerned about reduced green space and natural areas, Ramirez Luis created a series of paintings portraying these worries. In response, she also created a collection of pieces depicting nature’s generosity.

The exhibit also explores concerns about the city, nostalgia, and current events from both before and after her experience in the Go Play Outside Artist in Residence program. Her artwork is intended to encourage viewers to value and conserve greenspaces.

To learn more about the artist and the exhibition, visit abbotsfordartscouncil.com/devotion-to-nature.

The exhibition is presented by the city of Abbotsford in partnership with the Abbotsford Arts Council as part of the Go Play Outside’s 2021 Artist in Residence program.

To learn more about the City of Abbotsford’s Artist in Residence program, visit abbotsford.ca/artist-residence.

abbotsfordArtart exhibit