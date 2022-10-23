Abbotsford Youth Orchestra and violinist Calvin Dyck present fall concert

Event on Saturday, Oct. 29 features Piazzolla’s Four Seasons of Buenos Aires

Violinist Calvin Dyck and the Abbotsford Youth Orchestra present a fall concert on Oct. 29. (Diamonds Edge Photography photo)

Calvin Dyck and the Abbotsford Youth Orchestra present a fall concert on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. at Calvin Presbyterian Church, 33911 Hazelwood Ave.

The concert features Piazzolla’s Four Seasons of Buenos Aires, which incorporates aspects of the Argentine tango, as well as unique effects such as slides and harmonics.

As a special effect, the strings are asked to play behind the bridge to imitate the sound of the “guiro.” The soloist for this suite is violinist Calvin Dyck.

In addition, the orchestra performs Pachelbel’s famous Canon, the imaginative music from Tall Tale by Nathan Johnson, and a selection of music from Vienna, including the Gold and Silver Waltz, Tritsch Tratsch Polka, Moonlight Sonata and the Thunder and Lightning Polka.

Award-winning pianist and composer Rafael Comeau performs his own arrangement of Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley.

Tickets for the concert event are available at eventbrite.ca (search “AYO Fall Concert”) or at the door. Visit calvindyck.com for more information.

