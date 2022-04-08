Abbotsford Youth Orchestra presents Vivaldi’s Four Seasons

The Abbotsford Youth Orchestra hosts a concert at Bakerview Church on Friday, April 8.

The Abbotsford Youth Orchestra (AYO) presents Vivaldi’s Four Seasons on Friday, April 8.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. at Bakerview Church, 2285 Clearbrook Rd.

This is the first live concert in two years that the AYO has been able to do without restrictions.

Eleven individual soloists from the AYO will perform the solos in the Four Seasons. For some, this is their first opportunity to perform a solo with the orchestra.

The Four Seasons is a set of violin concerti each based on a poem describing spring, summer, autumn and winter.

In addition, the orchestra will perform the Holberg Suite by Grieg and some movie themes, including music from Aladdin, La La Land and Dr. Zhivago.

Tickets are available online or at the door. Visit calvindyck.com for more information.

