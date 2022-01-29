Abbotsford theatre students showcased in Trinity Western upcoming plays

Students of Trinity Western University’s theatre department will perform five shows back to back, the same day. The event will run Feb. 1-Feb. 5, with limited capacity. (Kimberly Mamchur)

Two Abbotsford students are playing an important part in bringing new art to the stage.

In the summer of 2021, Trinity Western University Theatre held a contest to find new short plays for production. Students and graduates of the playwriting class submitted works for consideration, and faculty chose the winners.

These five plays will receive their world premiere as part of New Words, New Works, Feb. 1 – 5 on TWU’s Langley campus.

Abbotsford Christian grad Shana Pierce is making her debut in the production, starring in Medium Auburn Cherry Crush by Lani-Marie Carbonel. This short play tells the story of two young friends, Mia and Sonny, who are able to support each other in a difficult time with the help of telenovelas and hair dye.

“I am so excited to be part of this beautiful play,” says Pierce. “As a first year student I was thrilled to be cast and this play is something I can really relate to. I think audiences will love it.”

Abbotsford’s Madeleine Edwards is one of the stage managers on New Words, New Works, helping ensure everything runs smoothly. Since Edwards plans to be a teacher, this production has been a real education.

“With thirteen actors in five plays, this show presents some real challenges,” Edwards says. “I’ve needed to manage set changes, help with lines, organize props, and step in for actors who aren’t able to be at rehearsal because of the complications of COVID. I am learning so much!”

New Words, New Works is directed by instructor Kerri Norris, an accomplished actor and director who has worked all over the Lower Mainland. Norris speaks highly of the students involved, particularly Edwards and Pierce.

“I love directing and I love working with emerging artists so this show is a treat” she says. “It is a privilege to introduce new actors like Shana to the magic of theatre and to supervise someone like Madeleine who will clearly be a fabulous teacher. I am delighted to give all these young theatre artists – including these new playwrights – a showcase for their talent.”

From mom’s basement to the nearest galaxy, this collection of short plays is out of this world!

The five short plays to be performed are:

Medium Auburn Cherry Crush by Lani-Marie Carbonel. “Love is hard, especially when you’re 17. Thankfully, there’s best friends and hair dye.”

Wishing on a Steve by Emma Wiebe Giesbrecht. “A star named Steve makes people regret not being more careful what they wished for…”

She Who Flew Too Close by Annie Zander. “The sun isn’t the only light that catches on your wings.”

The Den-aisle by Braedon Grover Sunnes. “Whether living in dorms or in Costco, it’s never a good idea to lie to your roommate. Or yourself.”

The Drive Home by Hailee Boks. “One chasing dreams and the other hiding from fears – where will their drive take them?”

“Being able to encourage these playwrights and performers that what they do is valuable is especially meaningful when the theatre program is closing. We hope people will forego Netflix for an evening and come out to see some future stars in action. The show is funny, touching, and inspiring – what more could you want?” Konrad said.

Performances will run Tuesday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Trinity Western University’s Langley campus. There will be an additional matinee show on Saturday at 2 p.m. For tickets and more information, people can visit the school’s website at twu.ca/theatre.

READ MORE: Fraser Valley Symphony presents Winter Wonders concert in Abbotsford

@CHWKcommunity

jessica.peters@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

abbotsfordArtsTheater