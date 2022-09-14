The work of artist Kate Major is featured in the newest exhibit, The Allure of Water, at Kariton Art Gallery.

Abbotsford Arts Council presents The Allure of Water

Newest exhibit, running until Sept. 24, features the work of artist Kate Major

The newest exhibit from the Abbotsford Arts Council is now open at Kariton Art Gallery.

The show, The Allure of Water, features the work of artist Kate Major and runs until Sept. 24 at the gallery (2387 Ware St.) and online at abbotsfordartscouncil.com.

Major is a self-taught artist who started drawing and painting at a young age. She is drawn to the oceans, rivers, lakes and all their moods, and is happy just to sit and watch and capture the water on paper or canvas.

Most of her favourite subjects include the many faces of the ocean and the serenity of quiet lakes and rivers.

“I love trying to capture the moods of the water and people on the beaches and anything that has a connection to water,” she said.

“The Earth is 75 per cent water and is the inspiration for a lot of my work. The ocean, lakes and rivers draw me to them all the time and I love painting them.”

