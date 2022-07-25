An event titled Paint Mill Lake! takes place Saturday, Aug. 6 in Abbotsford. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford Arts Council holds Paint Mill Lake! event

Artists and dabblers welcome to session on Saturday, Aug. 6

The Abbotsford Arts Council and Kariton Art Gallery host an event titled Paint Mill Lake! on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Mill Lake Park.

The event celebrates the opening of the Living Local landscapes exhibition. Artists and dabblers of all levels are welcome to participate.

Participants can pick up their choice of canvas or watercolour paper from the Kariton Art Gallery on Aug. 6 between 10 and 10:30 a.m., find their favourite spot, and paint the day away.

They can then bring their finished pieces back to the Kariton Art Gallery by 2 p.m. to show their artwork in an outdoor gallery from 2:30 to 4 p.m. They will also be entered into a draw to win one of two $25 gift cards to the House of Fine Art.

Cost is by donation. Book a spot by Aug. 4 at abbotsfordartscouncil.com (click on “events and programs”).

Drop-ins are welcome but canvases and paper are only available while supplies last.

Arts and culture

An event titled Paint Mill Lake! takes place Saturday, Aug. 6 in Abbotsford. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford Arts Council holds Paint Mill Lake! event

