Yale Seconday in Abbotsford raises $13K at Live to Give overnight fundraiser

Bull-riding was among the many activities at the return of the Live to Give overnight fundraiser at Yale Secondary on Friday (April 22). (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Yale Secondary held its annual Live to Give overnight fundraiser on Friday (April 22) at the school for the first time since the pandemic began.

The event had students and staff spend the night at the school participating in several fun activities, including dodgeball, a slip n’ slide, camping, karaoke, a casino and more.

Students raise money as their ticket into the event. This year, they raised $13,000 for Foundry Abbotsford, which provides health and social services to young people ages 12 to 24.

Live to Give has raised more than $150,000 over the years for various global and community initiatives. Money has gone towards providing clean water in Kenya, building schools in Sierra Leone, improving health care in India, introducing self-sufficient sources of income for people of Ecuador and to Canuck Place Children’s Hospice.

The event is entirely planned and run by students as part of their student leadership project.

