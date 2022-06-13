Online auction underway in support of Archway Community Services

Fundraiser being held in conjunction with golf tournament June 21 in Abbotsford

An online auction is underway in support of Archway Community Services. The fundraiser is being held in conjunction with the organization’s annual golf tournament on June 21. (Stock photo by Unsplash)

An online auction benefiting Archway Community Services is raising funds for its community programs along with the accompanying Archway Golf Tournament.

The golf tournament is sold out, but the online auction is open to the public. It is now underway, with bidding open until June 21 at 8 p.m.

Items up for auction include a Vancouver Canucks Quinn Hughes signed jersey, gift baskets, farm-fresh blueberries, a Ledgeview golf experience, and more. The University of the Fraser Valley has donated a semester’s tuition – up to 15 credits valued at more than $2,300.

“We’re so thankful for all the auction donations from local organizations,” said Steve Carlton, Archway’s board president and chair of the organizing committee. “We invite everyone to check out all the items online and support this important cause.”

The auction can be found at Givergy.ca/ArchwayGolf2022.

Last year’s tournament raised $70,000 in total from auction proceeds, golf packages, donations and sponsors.

The event, presented by Sutton Group WestCoast Realty and supported by the Abbotsford Canucks, occurs at the Ledgeview Golf and Country Club on June 21. A total of 120 golfers are expected to hit the course.

