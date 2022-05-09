Archway Community Services in Abbotsford. (Photo courtesy of Archway)

Archway Community Services in Abbotsford. (Photo courtesy of Archway)

Archway Community Services in Abbotsford seeks new board members

Application deadline is May 13 for two or three openings in September

Archway Community Services is seeking new board members, with an application deadline of May 13.

Board members help set the strategic goals of the organization and establish guiding principles and policies.

Archway provides more than 90 community programs within the Fraser Valley, with the majority in Abbotsford.

“We look for volunteers with diverse skills and lived experiences to help our board reflect the community we serve,” said Rod Santiago, Archway’s executive director.

“We value diversity as well as experience in certain specialty areas like law, finance, medical and more. But the most important consideration is that board members identify with our mission, vision and values.”

RELATED: Archway Community Services in Abbotsford receives $198K grant for food hub

Board members prepare for and actively participate in monthly meetings as well as attend board committees and other events. Training and mentorship are available for new board members.

“While it is a significant commitment of time and energy, it’s so rewarding to play an integral role in this organization that touches so many lives,” said Steve Carlton, Archway’s board president.

Archway provides services for families, youth, seniors, newcomers and those with diverse abilities. Their staff and volunteers help welcome refugees, deliver food and provide employment assistance, counselling and more.

Archway’s board currently has 14 members but with upcoming transitions, there will be opportunity to welcome two or three new board candidates at the annual general meeting in September.

Those interested can find out more at Archway.ca/board.

charityvolunteers

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Walk for Alzheimer’s returns to in-person event in Abbotsford
Next story
Win a two night stay at Westin Whistler with Sweatin’ for Science

Just Posted

The 2022 Provincial Mountain Bike Championships return to Abbotsford’s Glenridge Acres Farm later this month. (Photo Credit: Filip Funk Photography)
Provincial Mountain Bike Championships returning to Abbotsford later this month

An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a news conference in Barrie, Ont., on April 3, 2019. A British Columbia flight instructor alleges the pilot of a plane that crashed in northern Ontario with two wanted men on board had been advertising flight tours on a plane that wasn’t registered for commercial use. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Chilliwack instructor says fatal plane crash pilot reported for improper registration

Looking out over the Fraser Valley from Chipmunk Ridge from the proposed Bridal Veil Mountain Resort. (BVMR)
Proponents of Chilliwack’s ambitious ski resort project forge ahead

Abbotsford Canucks head coach Trent Cull (left) and assistant coach Jeff Ulmer, as well as the rest of the staff, will return behind the bench for the team in 2022-23. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford Canucks head coach Trent Cull reflects on inaugural season