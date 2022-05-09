Archway Community Services in Abbotsford seeks new board members

Application deadline is May 13 for two or three openings in September

Archway Community Services is seeking new board members, with an application deadline of May 13.

Board members help set the strategic goals of the organization and establish guiding principles and policies.

Archway provides more than 90 community programs within the Fraser Valley, with the majority in Abbotsford.

“We look for volunteers with diverse skills and lived experiences to help our board reflect the community we serve,” said Rod Santiago, Archway’s executive director.

“We value diversity as well as experience in certain specialty areas like law, finance, medical and more. But the most important consideration is that board members identify with our mission, vision and values.”

Board members prepare for and actively participate in monthly meetings as well as attend board committees and other events. Training and mentorship are available for new board members.

“While it is a significant commitment of time and energy, it’s so rewarding to play an integral role in this organization that touches so many lives,” said Steve Carlton, Archway’s board president.

Archway provides services for families, youth, seniors, newcomers and those with diverse abilities. Their staff and volunteers help welcome refugees, deliver food and provide employment assistance, counselling and more.

Archway’s board currently has 14 members but with upcoming transitions, there will be opportunity to welcome two or three new board candidates at the annual general meeting in September.

Those interested can find out more at Archway.ca/board.

