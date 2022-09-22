The Abbotsford Association for Healthy Aging offers a few options to connect seniors with others, including the new Crafts and Chat program. (Image by Sabine van Erp from Pixabay)

New Crafts and Chat program offered for seniors in Abbotsford

Healthy Aging Association provides several opportunities for socializing

Seniors in Abbotsford looking for social opportunities now have an additional option.

The Abbotsford Association for Healthy Aging has launched their Crafts and Chat program on Monday mornings at Matsqui Recreation Centre.

The morning gatherings include light snacks and refreshments, as well as games, crafts, discussions, and other offerings that participants are interested in.

There is a $2 fee to attend, and transportation can be provided to and from the program for a small additional fee.

According to the government of Canada’s Report on the Social Isolation of Seniors, social isolation can increase negative health behaviours and mental health concerns, and is a risk factor for elder abuse. Social connection is a protective factor for physical health, psychological health, and abuse prevention.

The Abbotsford Association for Healthy Aging’s mission is to promote awareness about healthy aging and reduce isolation of at-risk populations.

Current programs that offer connections – via phone, email, and in-person events – include Friendly Visiting, Social Cafe, Information and Referral, Tech Savvy Seniors and Caregiver Support

For more information, to volunteer, or to register for any of the programs, call 604-854-1733 or email healthyagingabbotsford@gmail.com.

