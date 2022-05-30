Heritage Abbotsford Society adopts reconciliation pledge

Pictured at Heritage Abbotsford Society’s signing of the Heritage and Reconciliation Pledge are (from left) staff member Elya White, president Anneleen van Dijk and director Pixie Wells. (Submitted photo)

Heritage Abbotsford Society (HAS) recently adopted the Heritage and Reconciliation Pledge.

HAS executive director Christina Reid said the pledge is a “fundamental and formal way to declare a spirit of reconciliation with, and acknowledgement of, Indigenous and culturally diverse peoples and communities.”

“It is important that the leaders of arts and heritage organizations like HAS take the time to reflect on the contents of the pledge and consider its intentions and impacts,” she said.

The document was officially signed by HAS president Anneleen van Dijk, director Pixie Wells (Fraser Valley Metis Association), and staff members Lorisa Williams (Pelo’laxw) and Elya White (Haida).

The pledge was developed in 2021 over a period of several months by Heritage BC in consultation with a group of advisers.

Reid urges other organizations in the Fraser Valley to adopt it and to use the Setting the Bar toolkit available online at heritagebc.ca.

Setting the Bar is a “living” document that will be updated, improved, and expanded through experience and advice.

