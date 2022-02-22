Heritage Abbotsford seeks members, including for board of directors

Organization collects, records, preserves and shares stories of the community

Heritage Abbotsford Society is based at Trethewey House Heritage Site on Ware Street.

Heritage Abbotsford Society is calling for people to join the board of directors or a committee as a member at large.

The charitable organization collects, records, preserves and shares the stories of Abbotsford.

Program manager Amber Purewal said the Heritage Interpretive Program creates a lasting impression on several thousand people each year. The society is entering its 54th year.

Members are able to vote at the annual general meeting and can put their names forward for election.

“Our directors are a part of a vibrant and growing heritage organization. When you join our board of directors, you have an opportunity to leave a lasting legacy in the community,” Purewal said.

Among other things, the society operates Trethewey House Heritage Site through a fee for service with the City of Abbotsford.

“We develop and deliver curriculum-linked programs in schools, museums, and other spaces which are accessible to the public; host festivals and special events; connect with youth through internships, volunteerism, and summer employment; and promote volunteerism among seniors,” Purewal said.

The society promotes cultural heritage and historical teachings, often in partnership with other community organizations, local service clubs, and educational organizations.

Purewal said membership in the society supports various program components such as their collection, the work they do with historic buildings, and their current exhibit, The River People and the Land: Living within S’ólh Téméxw.

Visit heritageabbotsford.ca/membership/ to sign up. Membership forms can also be picked up at the main office at 2313 Ware St.

