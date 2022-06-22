Girl Guides in Abbotsford come together for art project at long-term care home

Natasha Zilcosky is a Ranger in Girl Guides, who spearheaded an art installation project at a long-term care home in Abbotsford. (Submitted)

Residents at Cottage Worthington in Abbotsford now have an art installation designed to bring them some smiles. The art was created by the Abbotsford Girl Guides, and installed on the outside of the long-term care home for all to enjoy.

The artists consisted of five age groups of guides ranging from 5 to 17 years old, from across the city. Each group of guides participated by sharing their creativity and whimsy. The mastermind behind the project, Natasha Zilcosky, is graduating high school in Abbotsford and will be attending the University of the Fraser Valley to obtain her bachelor of fine arts.

Zilcosky is a Ranger, and in their final years in Girl Guiding, many Rangers participate in the Trailblazer Leadership Awards. This award is the highest honour a member can earn; the Girl Guides of Abbotsford district participated in the mural project to achieve this award.

“I would like to thank Natasha and all of the Abbotsford Girl Guides for sharing their creativity with the staff, visitors and residents of Cottage Worthington,” said Liz Harris, executive director for Fraser Valley Health Care.

The care home is operated by Fraser Health.

If you would like more information or to help support your local hospital, you can do so by contacting FVHCF at 1-877-661-0314 or online at www.fvhcf.ca.

All funds raised in Abbotsford go to support healthcare in Abbotsford.

