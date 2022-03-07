Fraser Valley Health Care foundation raises almost $18K with online auction and raffles

Gala event had to be cancelled due to COVID but that didn’t stop them from rallying for health care

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation held its inaugural Grand Gala in November 2019 at Harrison Hot Springs Resort. The date has been set for the next in person gala, on Nov. 18. (Submitted photo)

Despite having to cancel their annual gala, the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation found a way to raise important funding.

They made the best of the situation and held their (Un) Gala, which was an online auction and raffle of donated items. And it was a good decision, as that event brought in $11,175 in auction sales and $300 in donations.

The two raffles they held also brought in $6,450, for a grand total of $17,915. The winner of the Air Canada Ticket Raffle is Jennie Roberts.

“We had to make the difficult decision to cancel our in-person gala that was to be held in the Copper Room at the Harrison Hotel on February 25,” said Liz Harris, executive director of the foundation. “But we held our online auction and raffles to make up for lost revenue.”

There are always events happening to support the foundation, which serves the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.

They have already chosen the day for this year’s Grand Gala, on Nov. 18 at the Harrison Hot Springs Hotel. To sponsor the event, phone 604-851-4890.

To donate to Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation, visit www.fvhcf.ca/donate.

