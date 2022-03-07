Applications open for 2022 Smart and Caring Grants in Abbotsford

Total of $160K in funding available for programs that help kids and families at risk

Among the recipients of the 2021 Smart and Caring Grants was the Abbotsford school district for their back to school program. Pictured are Trustee Rhonda Pauls (left) and Denise Thandi, chair of Abbotsford Community Foundation’s community grants committee. (Submitted photo)

Applications for the Abbotsford Community Foundation’s (ACF) Smart and Caring Community Grants program are now being accepted.

The ACF this year has $160,000 to distribute to registered charities for projects or programs that help children and families at risk in Abbotsford.

“This is a record-breaking amount of funding and we couldn’t be more excited to reinvest this money into our very own community,” said Denise Thandi, chair of the community grants committee.

Applications are reviewed by the community grants committee, which is composed of six community members.

“This group of dedicated volunteers devotes countless hours to thoroughly review each application before determining which organizations will be selected to receive funding,” Thandi said.

ACF board chair Andrea Senft said more than $843,000 in grants has been distributed since 2013.

Funds are raised for the Smart and Caring Community Grants program in a variety of ways, including the annual charity golf tournament, this year being held on Sept. 15.

Registration for the seventh annual Golf Classic is now open. Golfers are encouraged to secure their spot, as the event is already more than 50 per cent sold out.

Guidelines and applications are available online at abbotsfordcf.org. The deadline to apply for a grant of up to $15,000 is April 4.