Abbotsford Restorative Justice seeks volunteer participants

The Abbotsford Restorative Justice and Advocacy Association is seeking volunteers, including mentors to offer support to youth going through the restorative-justice process. (Photo by Hannah Busing on Unsplash)

Abbotsford Restorative Justice and Advocacy Association (ARJAA) is seeking participants who are passionate about peace and justice.

The non-profit organization has been serving Abbotsford for over more than 20 years. Its vision is that the justice process should be integrated with the community where crime and conflict take place.

When a file is referred to ARJAA by the Abbotsford Police Department or another community source, they involve community members directly in the process.

They bring together responsible parties with those who have been affected to openly and honestly discuss the impact of their actions and the best way to move forward.

These restorative justice conferences are co-facilitated by one trained staff facilitator and one trained community volunteer. A volunteer is also present to transcribe the outcome of the conference.

RELATED: Abbotsford Restorative Justice seeks volunteer mentors

In addition to relying on community volunteers, ARJAA operates a mentoring program that matches responsible adult volunteers with youth who are going through the restorative justice process or are otherwise at risk.

“Having a mentor during difficult times in life can help equip the youth with life skills that can be used to positively shape their future,” states a press release from ARJAA.

“When the community is engaged and integrated into the justice process it lets all parties involved know that there are members of the community who care about the way they have been impacted by crime and conflict and that they are willing to support them in difficult times.

“For the person responsible, it provides them with the support to take responsibility for their actions and to make amends with the people they have harmed and the community itself.”

Those interested in becoming involved are asked to contact the mentoring coordinator at 604-864-4820 or mentoring@arjaa.org.

Visit arjaa.org for more information.