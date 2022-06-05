Abbotsford Restorative Justice seeks volunteer mentors

Program matches adults with youth who need support and encouragement

The Abbotsford Restorative Justice and Advocacy Association is seeking volunteer mentors to offer support to youth going through the restorative-justice process. (Photo by Hannah Busing on Unsplash)

Abbotsford Restorative Justice and Advocacy Association (ARJAA) is looking for volunteer mentors.

The organization says in a press release that it is looking for people who have “a strong desire to help build a just and peaceful community.”

ARJAA is a volunteer-driven organization that “engages community conflict outside of the traditional court system by implementing restorative principles in facilitated conferences between responsible parties and those who have been harmed,” the release states.

ARJAA coordinates a mentoring program specifically designed for children and youth going through a restorative process.

The young people can be involved in the police-based restorative justice process or the restorative action process in Abbotsford schools.

“Being matched with a responsible, caring adult will enable the young person to receive support and encouragement at a time when they need to make restitution or amends to the community,” the release states.

Volunteer application forms are available online at arjaa.org, by call the mentoring coordinator at 604-864-4820, or by emailing mentoring@arjaa.org.