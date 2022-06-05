The Abbotsford Restorative Justice and Advocacy Association is seeking volunteer mentors to offer support to youth going through the restorative-justice process. (Photo by Hannah Busing on Unsplash)

The Abbotsford Restorative Justice and Advocacy Association is seeking volunteer mentors to offer support to youth going through the restorative-justice process. (Photo by Hannah Busing on Unsplash)

Abbotsford Restorative Justice seeks volunteer mentors

Program matches adults with youth who need support and encouragement

Abbotsford Restorative Justice and Advocacy Association (ARJAA) is looking for volunteer mentors.

The organization says in a press release that it is looking for people who have “a strong desire to help build a just and peaceful community.”

ARJAA is a volunteer-driven organization that “engages community conflict outside of the traditional court system by implementing restorative principles in facilitated conferences between responsible parties and those who have been harmed,” the release states.

RELATED: ‘Safe relationships’ the focus of program offered at 4 Abbotsford schools

ARJAA coordinates a mentoring program specifically designed for children and youth going through a restorative process.

The young people can be involved in the police-based restorative justice process or the restorative action process in Abbotsford schools.

“Being matched with a responsible, caring adult will enable the young person to receive support and encouragement at a time when they need to make restitution or amends to the community,” the release states.

Volunteer application forms are available online at arjaa.org, by call the mentoring coordinator at 604-864-4820, or by emailing mentoring@arjaa.org.

RELATED: Abbotsford students learn about social justice during months-long project

Previous story
Father’s Day weekend fishing derby will support recovery of Cultus Lake sockeye

Just Posted

The Abbotsford Restorative Justice and Advocacy Association is seeking volunteer mentors to offer support to youth going through the restorative-justice process. (Photo by Hannah Busing on Unsplash)
Abbotsford Restorative Justice seeks volunteer mentors

This combination of two separate photos shows actors Johnny Depp, left, and Amber Heard in the courtroom for closing arguments at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., on Friday, May 27, 2022. Depp is suing Heard after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” (AP Photos/Steve Helber, Pool) This combination of two separate photos shows actors Johnny Depp, left, and Amber Heard in the courtroom for closing arguments at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., on Friday, May 27, 2022. Depp was suing Heard after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” (AP Photos/Steve Helber, Pool)
QUIZ: How much do you know about past and present celebrity scandals?

The March For Recognition leaves Fraser River Heritage Park. As the march proceeded along Lougheed Highway, four participants were struck by a vehicle. Mission RCMP are investigating / Kevin Mills Photo
Four participants struck by vehicle during March For Recognition in Mission

Braydon Puffalt and five-year-old daughter Lola take part in the Lions Pikeminnow Derby at Cultus Lake on June 15, 2019. This year’s fishing derby is set for Saturday, June 18. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Father’s Day weekend fishing derby will support recovery of Cultus Lake sockeye