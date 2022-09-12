Abbotsford Business Excellence Awards back with full list of categories

The Abbotsford News and the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce are once again presenting the Abbotsford Business Excellence Awards, and it is now time to submit nominations. (Black Press Media)

The 26th Annual Abbotsford Business Excellence Awards are in full swing, and it’s time to nominate your favourites.

The awards are presented by the Abbotsford News and the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce, and this year there are 12 categories to keep in mind.

The nomination deadline is on Sept. 23, and the judges will be looking for leaders of industries who have a commitment to customer service, a concern for the community and a passion for innovation.

It will all culminate in an awards reception on Nov. 17.

The categories are Home-based Business, Tourism Excellence, Manufacturing and Production Excellence, Consumer Services Excellence (One for businesses with five or fewer employees, and one for businesses with six or more), Entrepreneur of the Year, Non-Profit Organization of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility, New Business of Year, and two awards for Established Business of the Year (one for 19 and or fewer employees, and one for businesses with 20 or more).

This will be the first time the full 12 awards have been handed out since the beginning of the pandemic. Last year’s awards were held this February, due to the unprecedented flooding of Sumas Prairie in November.

There are a few rules to be aware of when nominating. All nominees must be conducting business within the City of Abbotsford. Nominees may only be nominated in one category.

Finally, all nominees will participate in an interview on the day their category is being judged. Each category will have a task force of three judges who will choose the recipient after reviewing their nominations and interviewing each nominee.

For more information, visit abbotsfordchamber.com.

