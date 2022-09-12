The Abbotsford News and the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce are once again presenting the Abbotsford Business Excellence Awards, and it is now time to submit nominations. (Black Press Media)

The Abbotsford News and the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce are once again presenting the Abbotsford Business Excellence Awards, and it is now time to submit nominations. (Black Press Media)

Abbotsford Business Excellence Awards back with full list of categories

Awards presented by Abbotsford News and Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce annually

The 26th Annual Abbotsford Business Excellence Awards are in full swing, and it’s time to nominate your favourites.

The awards are presented by the Abbotsford News and the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce, and this year there are 12 categories to keep in mind.

The nomination deadline is on Sept. 23, and the judges will be looking for leaders of industries who have a commitment to customer service, a concern for the community and a passion for innovation.

It will all culminate in an awards reception on Nov. 17.

The categories are Home-based Business, Tourism Excellence, Manufacturing and Production Excellence, Consumer Services Excellence (One for businesses with five or fewer employees, and one for businesses with six or more), Entrepreneur of the Year, Non-Profit Organization of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility, New Business of Year, and two awards for Established Business of the Year (one for 19 and or fewer employees, and one for businesses with 20 or more).

This will be the first time the full 12 awards have been handed out since the beginning of the pandemic. Last year’s awards were held this February, due to the unprecedented flooding of Sumas Prairie in November.

There are a few rules to be aware of when nominating. All nominees must be conducting business within the City of Abbotsford. Nominees may only be nominated in one category.

Finally, all nominees will participate in an interview on the day their category is being judged. Each category will have a task force of three judges who will choose the recipient after reviewing their nominations and interviewing each nominee.

For more information, visit abbotsfordchamber.com.

READ MORE: Abbotsford Business Excellence Award recipients announced (2021)

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Awards

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about grandparents?

Just Posted

David McLauren is running for a seat on Abbotsford city council. (Submitted)
David McLauren announces Abbotsford council bid

The Abbotsford News and the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce are once again presenting the Abbotsford Business Excellence Awards, and it is now time to submit nominations. (Black Press Media)
Abbotsford Business Excellence Awards back with full list of categories

Fast Air hosted an open house at YXX on Thursday (Sept. 8). (Fast Air Facebook photo)
Fast Air landing soon at Abbotsford International Airport

Sanjay Amrutkar of Chilliwack is charged with eight counts of sexual assault while working as a physiotherapist in 2019. (LinkedIn)
Chilliwack physiotherapist back in court for pre-trial hearing