Abbotsford Business Excellence Award recipients announced

A sold out crowd came to watch the awards ceremony at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre

A sold out reception attended by 200 people last night saw six new Business Excellence Award winners.

Last year’s historic flooding may have delayed the 25th Silver Jubilee of the Abbotsford Business Excellence Awards, but they couldn’t wash away the accomplishments of local businesses, organizations and individuals.

Traditionally held in November, the 2021 Business Excellence Awards were handed out last night at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre.

And the recipients are:

• Home Based Business Excellence – Phone Doctor

• Agricultural & Agri-Business Excellence – AgPro West Supply Ltd.

• Consumer Services Excellence – Stan Wiebe Real Estate Services – Re/Max Little Oak Realty

• Entrepreneur of the Year – Amanda Mango

• Non-Profit Organization of the Year – Communitas Supportive Care Society

• Corporate Social Responsibility – Longboard Products

As we continue to battle and live through the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards, presented by the Abbotsford Chamber and the Abbotsford News, are an important part of recognizing the strength and resilience of the local business community during difficult times.

Nominees were selected through a community-wide nomination process, and chosen by a panel of judges through an interview process.

The Business Excellence Awards serve as reminder that a strong and vibrant business sector leads to a healthier community. We strongly encourage you to support the winners, nominees, and indeed, all local businesses.