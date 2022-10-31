A solar farm is pictured in Wasserleben near Wernigerode at the ‘Harz’ mountains, Germany, Thursday, July 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

VIDEO: Climate questions: What are the solutions?

Hundreds of potential solutions being explored

From cutting the planet’s reliance to fossil fuels to exploring new energy sources, there are already hundreds of potential solutions to address climate change that are being explored.

(AP video by Kwiyeon Ha and Rishi Lekhi)

WATCH ALSO: Suspension bridge collapse kills at least 133 in India

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Climate changeClimate crisisEnvironment

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Suspension bridge collapse kills at least 133 in India

Just Posted

UFV’s Nicolas Burret battles for the ball during Canada West playoff action in Calgary on Saturday (Oct. 29). (UFV Cascades photo)
UFV Cascades men’s soccer teams falls in extra time to Mount Royal Cougars

A judge has ruled that an Abbotsford pit bull is a dangerous dog and must be euthanized. )Photo by Lucas Quaresma on Unsplash)
Judge rules that ‘dangerous’ Abbotsford pit bull be destroyed

Three people accused of serious crimes were in court Monday (Oct. 31) with applications to have statements and search warrants thrown out. (Black Press file)
Chilliwack judge finds charter breach in assault suspect’s arrest

Transaction image obtained after theft victim's card was used. (Facebook/Holly Boucher)
Alleged thief gives up stolen wallet after confrontation at Chilliwack store