While some Halloween activities are for children, there are also costume events and Halloween-themed parties for adults. (Submitted photo)

While some Halloween activities are for children, there are also costume events and Halloween-themed parties for adults. (Submitted photo)

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

Oct 31 is a time for candy, costumes and scary movies

Halloween, on Oct. 31, is a time for costumes, candy and scary movies.

How much do you know about this day and the traditions that surround it? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about bears?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A celebration of dogs

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about our rights and freedoms?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsHalloween

 

Many homes, including this one in Summerland, have decorations in place for Halloween. (Black Press file photo)

Many homes, including this one in Summerland, have decorations in place for Halloween. (Black Press file photo)

Do you know which ingredient is not a part of pumpkin spice? (Pixabay)

Do you know which ingredient is not a part of pumpkin spice? (Pixabay)

Bats are often associated with Halloween (Contributed)

Bats are often associated with Halloween (Contributed)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New poppy campaign initiatives seek to modernize the tradition of remembrance

Just Posted

FILE - A resident walks through a flooded gutter on a street in Claresholm, Alta., Wednesday, June 18, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Rainfall warnings issued for B.C.’s south coast with up to 70 mm expected

Canucks forward Lane Pederson scores his first goal as a Canuck. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford Canucks fall 3-2 in the shootout to San Diego

Alicia Santella posed with Hazel, who has been in the care of Langley Animal Protection Services since 2021, and has been one of the canine participants in the Doghouse program at the Fraser Valley Institution in Abbotsford. (Frank Bucholtz/Special to The Star)
Prison dog program plays key role in inmate rehabilitation

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Oct. 30